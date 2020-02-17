Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Odion Ighalo does not need to integrate in Man Utd squad

The Nigerian striker has trained alone since arriving at Manchester United from China due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus but he is in the squad to play Chelsea

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Odion Ighalo will prove himself on the pitch sooner rather than later and that how well he knows his team-mates will not affect his performances.

The 30-year-old forward arrived on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day to add depth to the United frontline.

Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances in his time at Watford prior to heading to the Chinese Super League in January 2017.

Solskjaer told United’s official website: “This weekend he will see the boys.

“Again that’s going to be great for us, to not just add an extra body, but a personality, someone who can help and someone who scores goals, it gives the group a boost.”

Ighalo, who has been capped 35 times by his country, trained alone last week at the National Taekwondo Centre, whilst his new teammates spent the Premier League winter break at a training camp in Spain.

This was a precautionary measure taken by the club due to the risks posed by the coronavirus which emanated from China.

As a result, the former Udinese striker had yet to meet his new team-mates prior to this weekend, despite Solskjaer’s intention to include him in the squad that is traveling to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League game with Chelsea tonight (8pm).

“As a striker you don’t need too much time to get involved in a group because your chance is there on the training field or in a game,” explained the Norwegian.

“If you come on and score a goal you’ve done it and you’ve proven to everyone what you’re about.

“So hopefully we can integrate Odion into both training and a game as soon as we can and hopefully he’ll show what he can do.”

Ninth-placed United can climb up to seventh with a win on Monday, however, they have just one win in 2020 – a 4-0 home victory over Norwich City on January 11.