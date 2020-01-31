Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful Bruno Fernandes can hit the ground running at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has finally joined Manchester United after a prolonged transfer saga with Sporting to help boost the Red Devils in the Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expecting Bruno Fernandes to play a role in Manchester United’s push for the top four.

The Portugal international finally joins the Red Devils after a lengthy saga that has stretched on from last summer.

A fee was agreed with Sporting yesterday and the 25-year-old flew into Manchester with his family last night.

An official confimation went ahead today after a medical was complete and personal terms agreed.

And Solskjaer could not hide his delight after snapping up his fourth player as United manager.

He said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

“The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates.”

Solskjaer was not the only one happy, with Fernandes beaming in his first interview as a United player.

He said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me.

“It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team.

” A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”