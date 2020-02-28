Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on ‘lowest point’ of Man Utd reign before Everton return

Manchester United lost 4-0 at Everton last April before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to fans, and the manager insists Sunday will be a different story at Goodison Park

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to the scene of his “lowest point” as Manchester United boss on Sunday when he travels to Everton.

But he insists this United squad won’t fold like that team did against the Toffees.

The Old Trafford boss apologised to the club’s fans after they were thrashed 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park last April.

Solskjaer felt that day he knew which players had to leave the club and felt they “capitulated”.

But now they return to the ground to face Everton again after an unbeaten run of seven games and the United boss is confident this side is made of sterner stuff.

He said: “That was the lowest I’ve been. I think you all know that and remember that. That was a capitulation.

“We had absolutely nothing about us, even though their goals were more or less counter-attacks from set plays and long throw-ins.

“Everything you didn’t want to see you saw in that game. I’m 100 per cent sure we’ll put a better performance up.

“I knew probably before then but one or two had their last chance, more or less, but we had to get to the summer first.

“I can with hand on heart 100 per cent say these boys will never give in and never give up like that team did. These are the boys we want to build the next team around.”

United have got their season back on track since a 2-0 defeat at home by Burnley on January 22.

They have won five and drawn two since to close in on fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, reach the Europa League last-16 and also set up next week’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Derby.

And £47m January signing Bruno Fernandes has been key in that run since he made his debut against Wolves on February 1.

“We knew when we made the decisions we made in the summer it was going to take time,” said Solskjaer. “As I’ve said a few times, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

“The culture, the attitude, the fitness, the camaraderie, the team spirit and maybe even the understanding between players have improved.

“We have missed that box opener that Bruno is proving to be now. There was one or two pieces missing and we still know we miss one or two to be where we want to be but it’s a work in progress.”