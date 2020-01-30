Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks out on Bruno Fernandes transfer ahead of Man City clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing the chance to unleash new signing Bruno Fernandes in a Manchester United shirt

Manchester United will complete the €80m signing of Fernandes in the next 48 hours after agreeing a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils have agreed an initial fee of €55m with the Portuguese club for the attacking midfielder.

Fernandes, 25, will fly to Manchester on a private jet tonight and undergo a medical with a view to making his debut in Saturday’s game with Wolves at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been desperate to bolster his midfield options following injuries to both Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

He has described the capture of Fernandes as ‘exciting’ and will be hoping he can boost United’s chances of securing a top four finish this season.

Solskjaer said: “I’m delighted that we’ve agreed (a fee) with Sporting.

“There have been good negotiations with the club and we know, through history, these two clubs have been good with each other.

“Now we’ve reached that agreement, hopefully we can get the boy’s contract over the line and the medical done and then, hopefully we can announce it.”

United are expected to hand Fernandes a five-year deal worth around £150,000-a-week, including bonuses.

Solskjaer’s side face a big task at the Etihad tonight.

“Well we’ve had loads of games lately,” he added.

“The four who have come in got some rest in the last game against Tranmere, when the pitch wasn’t the best.

“We managed to take some off at half-time as well, so we should have some energy tonight, which we need because we are two goals behind, we need to win the game and we need to do that against a very good team.

“I am looking forward to it.”