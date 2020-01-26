Ole Gunnar Solskjaer uses Jurgen Klopp to explain why his Man Utd plan is on track

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under fire this week following their loss against Burnley but has turned to arch rivals Liverpool for solace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his record at Manchester United in the wake of recent criticism and highlighted how patience has paid dividends for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

The Norwegian watched his side lose at home to Burnley in midweek which saw club legend Rio Ferdinand hit out at how the club is run.

United have been urged to make hay in the final seven days of the transfer window in order to solve their growing list of problems.

But Solskjaer insists he is not about to let recent results dictate how he and the club should act.

The Red Devils are 30 points off champion elect Liverpool and the Norwegian pointed towards the time Klopp was afforded to build his squad which now looks set to break every record in sight.

“For me, we do have a way of doing things, and you can see other teams have done well,” said Solskjaer.

“Jurgen spent four years building his team and they’re doing well now, so it’s not going to be a quick fix, not eight or 10 players in the transfer window.

“We’ve had one proper transfer window and we are trying to do something now.

“On the training ground the mood’s still good. Everyone’s down because we don’t win and it’s understandable sometimes that supporters air frustrations.

”The last week has been two disappointing results that has probably enhanced that feeling.

“But you get used to it at this club, the ups and downs, and as we’ve spoken about here, you’ve got to get on with it – when you do badly you know you’ve got a job to do.”

Solskjaer has made a real effort to change the culture at Old Trafford and restore the value previously seen under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite now losing more games than he’s won as permanent manager the 46-year-old is adamant the club are committed to their current direction.

“When you start on something you stick to that plan,” Solskjaer continued. “I’m not going to change, six, nine or 10 months into the job and believe in a different way.

“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been trusted to do and hopefully that’ll be good enough, that what we can see is right. All my conversations with the club have been positive.

“We can’t react to all the noise outside. There’ll be criticism, you’ve got to take it, you’ve got to be stronger mentally.

“I am, the club is, the staff are very strong mentally and we’re sticking to what we believe in. I’ve got full faith.”