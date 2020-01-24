Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned by Man Utd chiefs after Burnley defeat

Manchester United have warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that his side needs to improve if he is to keep his job

Manchester United have refused to push the panic button and sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But the United boss has been told he will be on borrowed time if he cannot engineer an upturn in performances and results once he gets his injured stars back.

Solskjaer is feeling the heat following Wednesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Burnley that resulted in fans booing him and flops before leaving Old Trafford long before the final whistle.

The Norwegian has now lost more games than he’s won since landing the job on a permanent basis – and finds himself in the middle of a crisis.

United are languishing in fifth place in the table and six points off the top four – with their total of 34 points being the lowest at this stage since the 1989/90 season.

Critics have rounded on the fallen giants, with former United favourite Rio Ferdinand admitting he is ’embarrassed’ by the club’s current plight and no longer able to defend them.

Solskjaer has become the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next top flight boss to be sacked.

But despite renewed calls to axe him, United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is willing to give Solskjaer the time he needs to prove he can be a success – starting with securing Champions League qualification.

Starsport understands Woodward and his fellow directors will judge Solskjaer once the likes of Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are back in the side.

If United continue to underachieve, however, club bosses could be forced to make a change and have drawn up a potential shortlist that includes Mauricio Pochettino, Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann.

Woodward has hired and fired three managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and knows getting rid of Solskjaer would be another admission he keeps getting the appointment wrong.

So he has taken the decision to keep faith with Solskjaer, despite the fact he appears to be living off the credit of being a club legend.

In the meantime, United continue to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon about a potential deal to sign Bruno Fernandes, but have still not agreed a fee for the €80m-rated midfielder.

United are unwilling to meet the asking price and have made Sporting a take-it-or-leave-it bid of €50m.

Solskjaer is also desperate to sign a striker following the serious back injury to Marcus Rashford and United are still weighing up the value of luring Edinson Cavani to Old Trafford.

The Paris Saint Germain ace wants a contract until the summer of 2022 on wages of £200,000-a-week after tax, but will be 33 next month. United have not ruled out signing him, but are exploring alternative options as the transfer deadline edges closer.