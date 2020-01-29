Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned over Man Utd job because of Bruno Fernandes transfer failings

Man Utd have been locked in talks with Sporting Lisbon for weeks over the signing of Bruno Fernandes with a deal yet to get over the line

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he is a ‘sitting duck’ at Manchester United and that he should be worried for his future as manager.

The Norwegian is coming under increased pressure at Old Trafford after overseeing the worst start to a league season at the club for 30 years.

The Red Devils are already an astonishing 33 points behind bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League and seem unlikely to finish in the top four.

And despite knowing they need to strengthen in several key areas the club have been unable to land any of their targets in the January transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes is the one player who is continuously being linked with a move to Old Trafford but after weeks of negotiations the midfielder remains with Sporting Lisbon.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson insists he worries for Solskjaer’s job and claims the United hierarchy could sack him at any moment.

“I worry for Solskjaer. I think he’s a sitting duck,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I say that because I’m thinking about the Bruno Fernandes deal and what the people upstairs might be thinking.

“I think he does tick the boxes. They need an attacking midfielder, a forward, a defender… I’m not being disrespectful but they need quite a few players! They certainly haven’t got the player to put the ball through the eye of a needle.

“But will Solskjaer be there next season? It’s a difficult one.

“They need to strengthen in all areas. They’re a million miles behind. I watched them against Burnley and I felt uncomfortable. This is Manchester United. The fear factor is gone.

“I look at them when they play Liverpool and, now Marcus Rashford is injured, who would get into the opposition team? I’d give Harry Maguire half a chance to get into the Liverpool squad. Sorry, but I couldn’t make a case for anyone else.”

United thrashed Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday in what could have been a tricky test for Solskjaer’s men on a difficult pitch.

Next up they face much sterner opposition as they travel to the Etihad on Wednesday to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

“Every fixture is a big one when you’re Manchester United – but especially in the position they’re in,” Merson added.

“It was a massive pressure game against Tranmere. Of course they’re expected to beat them but you just never know. They did a professional job. Fair play, lads.

“Now they go to one of the best club teams in the world and if it goes wrong, they could be on the end of four or five. Man City did them a favour in the first leg. They’re the only team I know who, when they’ve got you down, they keep you down.”