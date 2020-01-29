Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s response to Man Utd fans protesting against the Glazers

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has addressed the fans’ criticism of the Glazers following his side’s FA Cup win over Tranmere

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed his Manchester United side need to ‘stay together and keep working’ after fans were heard singing anti-Glazers songs at their FA Cup tie against Tranmere.

United ultimately ran out 6-0 winners but the result did little to placate the supporters’ frustrations with the ownership, as the 2,000 strong visiting contingent took the chance to voice their anger towards the Glazer family and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

After the game, Solskjaer was asked about the chanting by BT Sport, replying: “We’ve just got to stay together and keep working.

“Try to win the next one and the one after that and then we’ll get our players back.”

“Supporters are always happier when you win games and are successful. We will just keep working to get this right.”

Solskjaer himself has come in for a lot of criticism in recent weeks, with United losing four games in all competitions this month.

However, the Norwegian has hit out at his critics, claiming ‘everyone wanted us to fail’.

“I don’t know what you’ve said and written,” he said. “You can see everyone wanted us to fail but it doesn’t bother me.

“I can’t be up and down [emotionally]. I’m happy but won’t relax. Two big games coming up.”

Meanwhile, ex-United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has urged the club to back Solskjaer in the transfer market.

“He desperately needs help. If you think, Herrera left, Fellaini left, in midfield, they are really light,” Hargreaves told BT Sport ahead of the game.

“Then Lukaku leaves, Sanchez leaves, they don’t have any help up top. Rashford then gets injured, Pogba hasn’t played.

“McTominay, one of their best players this season, hasn’t played. The recruitment wasn’t there to back Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) up and then injuries to key players. To be fifth with this squad, I think right now is as good as it can possibly get.

“There are only four points separating fifth and 14th so I don’t think it’s going to more up, it’s more likely to go down and that’s the big worry.”