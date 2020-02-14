Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer budget for summer as Man Utd boss plans business

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been backed in the transfer market by Ed Woodward and Manchester United spending is set to continue in the upcoming transfer window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told what his transfer budget is ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Norweigan has already splashed the cash since arriving as Manchester United boss on a permanent basis last season.

In total, he has spent over £220m in the past two windows, more than any other club in that time period in the Premier League.

It has seen the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo arrive.

But Solskjaer is not done yet and has big plans for the summer.

Several players have already been touted for moves at the end of the season.

According to a report from Soccerex, United have a mouthwatering £274m to spend in the summer.

And with a number of players on the shortlist, that could well be what the Red Devils end up splashing out.

Jadon Sancho is the top target and is expected to cost at least £120m, though a decent showing at the European Championships could see that price rise.

There are also plots to land the likes of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and Leicester’s James Maddison.

Both could cost a combined total of £100m while an elite centre-back such as Kalidou Koulibaly could also set United back a fair share.

This budget could also be boosted by a number of player sales.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away in recent times and the club have slapped a £150m price tag on the World Cup winner.

Further departures from Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard could also sweeten the pot.

A surprising entry on the list from Soccerex is Arsenal, who have nearly £260m in the bank.

That comes despite claims that they are broke and have been out of the Champions League since 2017.