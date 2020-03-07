Ole Miss gets its revenge on Missouri, wins at home

Breein Tyree and Blake Hinson each scored 19 points to lead Ole Miss to a 75-67 victory against visiting Missouri on Wednesday night in a Southeastern Conference game at Oxford, Miss

KJ Buffen added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Khadim Sy added 12 points for the Rebels (15-15, 6-11), who have won two straight games.

Xavier Pinson scored 16 points and Jeremiah Tilmon had 12 for the Tigers (14-16, 6-11), who dropped their second in a row and third in four games. Missouri’s reserves outscored their Ole Miss counterparts 31-8 — meaning the Rebels’ starters outscored those of the Tigers 67-36.

Tyree, the Rebels’ lone senior, scored 13 of his points in the second half on Senior Night.

Ole Miss went ahead 69-65 on Devontae Shuler’s steal from Pinson and layup with 4:16 left. Tyree then added a layup with 3:26 remaining.

After Missouri’s Dru Smith hit a jumper, Buffen answered with a dunk at 1:27 to make the score 73-67.

When Smith missed a 3-point try with 53 seconds left, Buffen grabbed the rebound that essentially secured the victory.

Missouri scored nine consecutive points — by five different scorers — to tie it at 51 with 14:04 to go.

Tyree scored five straight points (two free throws and a 3-pointer) to give Ole Miss a 58-53 advantage at 12:17.

Hinson scored all 19 of his points in the first half and Ole Miss led by as many as 15 points in the first 20 minutes while building a 49-40 halftime cushion. Missouri’s Torrence Watson scored the half’s final five points, with a 3-pointer and a layup, in the last 30 seconds.

The Rebels used a 15-2 run during a 5:12 span early in the first half to take an 18-7 lead with less than 12 minutes left before the half.

Missouri won the teams’ first meeting 71-68 on Feb. 18 in Columbia, Mo.

Ole Miss concludes the regular season at Mississippi State on Saturday, the same day Missouri will play host to Alabama.

