Olivia Peters, 29, a Deshazor Everett crash victim, is seen mourning with her family after the Washington Football Team star’s accident.

Olivia Peters, 29, a Deshazor Everett crash victim, is seen with her family after the Washington Football Team star’s accident.

PICTURES and a statement from her grieving family were released of the “brilliant and beautiful” woman who died in the car crash that critically injured a Washington Football Team player.

Deshazor Everett, an NFL safety, was driving when his car allegedly collided with some trees and flipped over, killing Olivia Peters, 29.

After the collision in Virginia, the young Las Vegas woman was rushed to the hospital, where she tragically died from her injuries.

“Please hug your loved ones so tightly this holiday season,” ABC Houston reporter Stefania Okolie wrote in a tweet.

“My sweetheart…”

Olivia Peters was a stunning woman with a pure, golden heart.

“The pain I’m experiencing isn’t just heartache.”

Olivia is Okolie’s best friend, sister, and “now my Angel,” according to Okolie.

Olivia’s family released a statement expressing their “devastation” over her death.

“Treating special needs and underprivileged children was her life’s passion and sole focus.”

Olivia was the owner and founder of OSP Therapy in Las Vegas, according to her Facebook page.

“We strive to give children independence as well as a sense of self in their daily activities,” she wrote.

“We help kids develop skills that help them fill their days at home and in their communities.”

