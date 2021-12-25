Olivia Peters, a Las Vegas resident, died in the Deshazor Everett crash.

Deshazor Everett crash live updates – Las Vegas resident Olivia Peters was killed in a Nissan GTR accident.

Deshazor Everett, an NFL safety, was involved in a horrific crash in which a woman was killed.

After his car reportedly hit some trees and flipped over, the Washington Football Team star was injured.

Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, was rushed to the hospital after the accident in Virginia, but tragically died as a result of her injuries.

According to a police report, the crash happened on Thursday evening on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Loudoun County.

The NFL star was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R on the highway when he lost control, collided with several trees, and rolled over, according to cops.

Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center for treatment.

He has “severe but non-life threatening” injuries, according to reports.

The family of Oliva Peters issues a statement.

“Please hug your loved ones so tightly this holiday season,” ABC Houston reporter Stefania Okolie said in a tweet.

“My sweetheart…”

Olivia Peters was the most beautiful person on the planet, with a pure gold heart.

The pain I’m experiencing isn’t just heartache.”

Olivia was described by Okolie as her best friend, sister, and “now my Angel.”

Olivia’s family said in a statement that the loss has “devastated” them.

“Treating special needs and underprivileged children was her life’s passion and sole purpose.”

Deshazor Everett, has he been detained?

According to authorities, the NFL star has not been arrested.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle's speed is also being investigated, according to police.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle’s speed is also being investigated, according to police.

Deshazor Everett plays what position?

Everett currently plays strong safety and special teams for the NFL’s Washington Redskins.

Prior to his college football days at Texas A&M, Everett was a three-star recruit out of DeRidder High School.

In the 2015 NFL Draft, he went undrafted and signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After being released by the Bucs, he joined the Washington Football Team later that year.

Everett has a three-year contract with Washington that runs through the 2022 season.

Deshazor Everett has been transferred to the ReserveNon-Football Injury List.

On Friday, December 24, the Washington Football Team announced a roster change.

Following the fatal car accident in which Olivia Peters died, Deshazor Everett was placed on the ReserveNon-Football Injury list.

We’ve made a few changes to our roster:

S Landon Collins and DE Daniel Wise have been placed on the ReserveInjured List.

S Deshazor has been assigned to the ReserveNon-Football Injury List…

We have made multiple roster moves: Placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

-S Landon Collins

-DE Daniel Wise Placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List:

-S Deshazor Everett pic.twitter.com/TFZrrytHT8 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 24, 2021

In a statement family of Olivia Peters, a passenger who died after a car driven by Washington football player Deshazor Everett crashed, says she was “brilliant & beautiful“ & that her passion was helping special-needs & underprivileged children as an occupational therapist. pic.twitter.com/ceRSzI7hTb — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 24, 2021

Ron Rivera on Deshazor Everett: “It’s very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the young lady. “ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 24, 2021