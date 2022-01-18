Olympic athletes have been advised to leave their phones at home in order to avoid Chinese spying attempts.

Athletes have been advised to leave their phones at home in order to avoid possible Chinese spying.

Aside from omicron and gold medal totals, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have another concern: Is it safe to use the internet?

During the Olympics, which begin in February, Beijing has promised the world’s best athletes access to a partially unrestricted internet.

4, dismantling the Great Firewall, which prevents official venues and hotels from using services like Facebook and YouTube.

However, security experts advise caution.

Among the official sponsors and suppliers for the Winter Olympics are Chinese companies that specialize in data collection, surveillance, and artificial intelligence.

Some networking and data management companies, including Huawei Technologies Co. and Iflytek Co., have been accused by Washington and its allies of being used for espionage or surveillance of minorities in Xinjiang.

Although Huawei and its competitors deny the allegations, cybersecurity experts warn that the systems will subject athletes to the same types of surveillance, movement tracking, and monitoring that most Chinese citizens face.

The risk that state actors or criminals could use the designated Wi-Fi bubbles to snoop on private communications or even install malware and other vulnerabilities on personal devices is one of the main concerns.

As a result, contacts — both sporting and political — may be vulnerable to attack in the future.

A growing number of delegations are concerned about this potential threat.

Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Canada are among the delegations advising athletes to stay away from Wi-Fi networks and, if possible, use burner phones.

Additionally, the United States has issued a warning to American athletes that their devices may be infected with malicious software, with unknown long-term consequences.

“My advice to athletes would be to go out and buy a cheap second phone and not use your main iPhone or Android system,” said Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

“We have no idea where this is going.”

The only thing we know is that China is building the world’s most sophisticated authoritarian digital surveillance state, and I don’t believe people should be so casual about bringing their equipment into contact with it.”

“This is completely groundless, and these concerns are wholly unnecessary,” the Beijing committee said in response to reports that athletes were given advice.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.