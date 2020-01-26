Olympic judo champion Silva banned for two years for doping

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Brazil’s Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva has been banned for two years for doping, according to widespread media reports in the South American country.

The 27-year-old tested positive to fenoterol at the Pan American Games in Lima last August and was stripped of her gold medal in the 57kg category at the event.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported that Silva will lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being notified of the ban by the International Judo Federation.

Fenetrol is a drug used to treat asthma and can enhance performance by improving oxygen flow to the lungs.

Silva says she is innocent and told reporters in September that her positive test may have resulted from contact with a child that used the substance.

Born and raised in Rio’s Cidade de Deus favela, Silva won Brazil’s first gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and was considered an early favorite to repeat her success in the 57kg at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.