Olympic tickets for synchro diving events settled at FINA World Cup

TOKYO, May 2 (Xinhua) — Olympic spots for synchronized events were all decided as the FINA Diving World Cup finished the second day of competition here on Sunday.

British pair Jack Laugher/Daniel Goodfellow, runners-up at the 2019 FINA Worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, won the men’s 3m springboard synchro final with a total of 440.94 points.

Patrick Hausding/Lars Rudiger of Germany finished second with 433.92 points, followed by Russia, United States and Italy, all sealing the four synchro seats to the Olympic Games.

In the women’s 10m platform synchro, Meaghan Benfeito/Caeli McKay of Canada confirmed their berths to the Games, winning with 305.94 points. They were joined by Lois Toulson/Eden Cheng of Britain, who finished second, and Germany duo Christina Wassen/Tina Punzel in third place.

Malaysia placed fourth and qualified for the Olympic Games from the 2019 worlds. The competition for the last Olympic ticket was fierce as Mexican pair Alejandra Orozco/Gabriela Agundez grabbed the final spot with 286.56 points, beating sixth placed Russia by 0.30 point.

Olympic qualification for individual diving events starts on Monday. Enditem