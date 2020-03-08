Olympics on track despite virus threat

No Australian athletes have indicated they want to pull out of this year’s Olympics due to the threat of the coronavirus, according to AOC vice-president Ian Chesterman.

The Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24, appear set to go ahead despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

The Australian Olympic Committee is keeping a close eye on proceedings, but have been given assurances that the Games will proceed as planned.

Chesterman, who is also the Chef de Mission for the Australian team, is doing his best to reassure Australia’s athletes about the situation.

At this stage, no one is wanting to opt out of the Games.

“I’ve had absolutely no concerns expressed to me from any athlete,” Chesterman told AAP.

“I did take the opportunity this week to write to them all … and just explain to them that we are continuing with our planning, that they need to stay calm and focus on what they can control, which is their preparation for the Games.

“We would always continue to receive the best advice in regards to what the situation is and we’ll always continue to put the athletes’ safety and wellbeing first.

“From our point of view, it’s full steam ahead as we get ready to take the team away.”