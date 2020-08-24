Olympique Lyon women outdo the men and beat Bayern in Champions League

MADRID, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Six times Champions, Olympique Lyon booked their place in the semi-final of the Women’s Champions League with a hard-fought but ultimately deserved 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in a rainy San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

The Lyon ladies side went one better than their male counterparts, who were beaten by Bayern in the semi-final of the men’s Champions League on Wednesday.

Lyon went into the tie unbeaten in the knockout stages of the Champions League after scoring 27 goals without reply and they also won the French Cup a fortnight ago, so it was no surprise when they created the first chance of the game as Nikita Parris went through on goal only to be pulled back by the offside flag.

Bayern were well-drilled and willing to battle physically with the French side, who looked to rampaging runs from right back Lucy Bronze to open up the German defense.

Lyon finally took the lead after Parris bravely got a decisive headed touch on a divided ball with Bayern keeper, Laura Benkarth.

The goal seemed to deflate Bayern, who had caused the six-times champions problems and the French side doubled their lead just before the hour when Amel Majro scored an excellent free kick.

That goal looked as if it would end Bayern’s resistance, but an error from Lyon goalkeeper, Sarah Bouhaddi allowed them back into the game. Bouhaddi allowed Carolin Simon’s drilled free kick from the right to creep under her and into the back of the net.

Sydney Lohmann clipped the Lyon crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box as Bayern continued to show they would not go out quietly and with only two minutes remaining only a great tackle from Majro kept out another threatening Bayern attack. Enditem