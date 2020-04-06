Oman announces 21 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

MUSCAT, April 5 (Xinhua) — The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that it recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 298.

All the 21 new cases are citizens of Oman and come as a result of community contact, according to a ministry statement.

A total of 61 cases have recovered from the disease, the statement said.

The governorate of Muscat, with the largest coronavirus infections, has recorded 226 cases so far, according to the official Twitter of the Omani government.