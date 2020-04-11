Oman announces 40 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, April 7 (Xinhua) — Oman’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday that it recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of the infections in the country to 371.

All the 40 new cases are citizens of Oman, the statement said, adding the death toll of the virus in Oman is two and the total number of the recovered cases has risen to 67.

Most of the infections were confirmed in the Muscat Governorate, where so far 293 out of the total 371 cases have been recorded, it said.

The ministry called on everyone to observe the procedures for quarantine, avoid public places or places of worship, and ensure hygiene.