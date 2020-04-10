Oman announces 48 new COVID-19 cases, total at 419

MUSCAT, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 48 new confirmed cases with the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 419.

The statement pointed out that 5 cases recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total number of the recovered cases to 72 in the Sultanate.

In its statement, the ministry called on everyone to observe the procedures for quarantine, not to go to public places or places of worship, and to ensure public hygiene.

Also on Wednesday, the Omani government decided to impose lockdown on the Governorate of Muscat to control the spread of the COVID-19.

The lockdown comes into effect starting from April 10 until April 22, which excludes cases of urgency and those who have special permits from their work.