Oman announces 6 new cases of COVID-19

MUSCAT, March 3 (Xinhua) — Oman on Tuesday announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12.

The Omani Ministry of Health said in a statement that the six new cases of novel coronavirus infection, including four Iranians and two Omani citizens, were related to their trips to Iran.

On Monday, the ministry announced that two patients infected with the coronavirus had fully recovered.

Oman reported the first two cases of COVID-19 infection on Feb. 24, when the Omani health ministry raised the epidemiological level of preparedness and response to public health emergency to the third level to contain the spread of the epidemic.