Oman announces recovery of two patients with coronavirus infection

MUSCAT, March 2 (Xinhua) — Omani Health Minister Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Saidi announced on Monday that two patients with COVID-19 infection have fully recovered, while four others are in stable condition.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister said that all six cases of COVID-19 infection in the country involve Omani citizens returning from Iran, which is the hardest hit by the virus in the region.

He said the Sultanate so far is at the “third stage” of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which means that the cases of the virus infection are all imported.

So far, there are 2,367 people under quarantine in the Sultanate, of whom 49 are under institutional quarantine and 2,318 others are under home quarantine, Al-Saidi said.

The isolation procedure is supervised by the ministry in accordance with WHO standards, which provides necessary medical advice and care for the quarantined people.

Oman reported the first two cases of coronavirus infection on Feb. 24, when the Health Ministry raised the epidemiological level of preparedness and response to public health emergency to the third level to contain the spread of the epidemic.