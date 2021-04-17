Oman re-opens for all visa holders

MUSCAT, April 16 (Xinhua) — Omani authorities announced on Friday that the country is lifting the entry restrictions that had come into effect on April 8, noting all visa holders would now be allowed to enter the sultanate, the Oman News Agency reported.

“After coordination with the authorities concerned, all visa holders will be allowed to enter the country,” ONA quoted a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The Gulf state’s coronavirus committee had decided that only citizens and residents would be allowed to enter its territory as of April 8 amid increasing COVID-19 cases which are pressuring the health care system. Enditem