Oman reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, 133,574 in total

MUSCAT, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 167 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 133,574, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 77 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 126,486, while one death was reported, pushing the tally up to 1,525, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions by the supreme COVID-19 committee. Enditem