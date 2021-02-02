Oman reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 134,524 in total

MUSCAT, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Omani health ministry on Monday announced 198 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 134,524, the official Oman News Agency reported (ONA).

Meanwhile, 95 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 126,949, while three deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,532, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions by the supreme COVID-19 committee. Enditem