Oman reports 2,006 new COVID-19 cases, 201,350 in total

MUSCAT, May 9 (Xinhua) — The Omani Health Ministry announced 2,006 new COVID-19 infections during the past three days, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 201,350, official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, 2,951 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 184,647 while nine deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,120 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19. Enditem