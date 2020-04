MUSCAT, April 10 (Xinhua) — The Omani health ministry announced on Friday 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 484.

All the 27 cases are community contacts, according to a ministry statement.

The death toll from the virus remains at three, the ministry said.

The ministry called on everyone to observe the procedures for quarantine, not to go to public places or places of worship, and to ensure public hygiene.