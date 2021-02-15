Oman reports 286 new COVID-19 cases, 137,592 in total

MUSCAT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Omani Health Ministry on Monday announced 286 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 137,592, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 237 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 129,291, while one person reportedly died, pushing the tally up to 1,543, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

Last week, Oman continued land border closure “until further notice” in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. Enditem