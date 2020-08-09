Oman reports 290 new COVID-19 cases, 81,357 in total

MUSCAT, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — Oman on Saturday reported 290 new COVID-19 cases, including 59 non-Omanis, raising the total number in the country to 81,357.

Meanwhile, 1,218 more patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovered cases to 73,481, while seven more died, taking the death toll to 509, the health ministry said in a statement.

“The decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country is due to the smaller-scale testing,” said Ali Shaker, a doctor at a private hospital.

“The health ministry used to conduct nearly 4,000 tests per day, but fewer than 1,000 now,” he added. Enditem