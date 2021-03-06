Oman reports 369 new COVID-19 cases, 142,896 in total

MUSCAT, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Omani health ministry on Thursday announced 369 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 142,896, the official Oman News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, 353 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 133,491, while no new death was reported, keeping the tally at 1,583, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. Enditem