Oman reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 1,508 in total

MUSCAT, April 21 ( Xinhua) — The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,508.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the new cases, including 39 Omanis, are all community contacts.

The statement said that one death was recorded on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to eight. The total number of the recovered cases is 238.

The ministry called on everyone to observe the procedures for quarantine, not to go to public places or places of worship, and to ensure public hygiene. Enditem