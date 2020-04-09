Oman to enforce lockdown in capital

ANKARA

Oman’s capital of Muscat will be placed on lockdown beginning Friday as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, that country official media said Wednesday.

The 12-day measure comes after the Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling developments of the pandemic, held a meeting under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi to follow the situation, ONA news agency reported.

The committee also decided to continue a suspension of study at all educational institutions until further notice as cases continue to rise across the country.

Oman suspended all educational facilities March 15.

Health officials confirmed 48 cases, bringing the total to 419. Two COVID-19 patients have died to date, while 72 have recovered.

Since the virus emerged last December in China’s Wuhan city, it has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.45 million confirmed cases worldwide, with nearly 84,000 deaths, but some 308,600 patients have recovered, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.