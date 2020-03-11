Oman to form supreme committee to study COVID-19 developments

MUSCAT, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Sultan of Oman on Tuesday issued orders to form a supreme committee to study a mechanism to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

The committee will be tasked with monitoring the developments of the coronavirus as well as the regional and global efforts to fight it, according to a royal court statement.

The committee will develop appropriate solutions, proposals and recommendations on the basis of the results of the general health assessment and what is issued by the World Health Organization, the statement noted.