Oman to impose lockdown on Muscat governorate to control COVID-19 spread

MUSCAT, April 8 (Xinhua) — The Omani government decided on Wednesday to impose a lockdown on the governorate of Muscat to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown will last from April 10 until April 22, excluding the cases of urgency and those who have special permits for their work.

The governorate of Muscat includes six states: the capital and the State of Muscat, as well as the states of Al-Seeb, Bawshar, Muttrah, Al-Amarat and Qurayyat.

This decision came after a meeting held by the supreme committee in charge of dealing with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee also decided to extend the suspension of studies in all educational institutions until further notice, after one-month halt that will end next Wednesday.

To date, 419 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the Sultanate, including two deaths and 72 recoveries.