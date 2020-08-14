Oman welcomes UAE-Israel agreement

ANKARA

The Gulf state of Oman is coming out in favor of Thursday’s deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties.

The official Oman News Agency on Friday quoted unnamed sources at the country’s Foreign Ministry as saying the “Sultanate of Oman supports the deal.”

Like its neighboring Gulf state of Bahrain, it called the agreement a “historic” move.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel’s controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israel said the “breakthrough” will promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UAE News Agency also touted the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, also making Emirates the very first Gulf Arab state to do so. The other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.