Omani, British forces conduct joint military drill

MUSCAT, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The Omani and British armed forces on Thursday conducted joint military exercises in the country’s northern mountainous areas, official Oman News Agency reported.

The war games, code-named Mountain Storm, were led by the Royal army commander Mattar bin Salim al-Balushi at al-Jabal al-Akhdar.

The regular military drill falls within the Omani royal army’s plan to maintain high performance and combat efficiency and readiness.

The exercises are part of Oman’s annual army programs with friendly countries to achieve national goals and exchange military expertise and combat skills.