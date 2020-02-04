Omani deputy PM says to boost sport

MUSCAT, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Omani deputy prime minister for the council of ministers on Monday affirmed the Sultanate’s efforts to boost the development of sports, the Omani Council of Ministers said in a statement.

Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said made the remarks during his meeting with David Lappartient, president of Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

The meeting discussed means of supporting cooperation between the Sultanate and the UCI, including the establishment of the International Centre for Omani Cyclists Training with technical support from the UCI, said the statement.

The statement said that the Omani deputy prime minister affirmed that the Sultanate attaches great attention to sport and youth sector, as well as all activities that polish talents and develop skills.

Al Said also expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation to the UCI’s role in supporting cooperation in this field and organizing tournaments in various countries around the world to enhance communication among different nations.