Omani FM visits Tehran for 2nd time in week

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Foreign Minister of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, arrived in Iran’s capital Tehran on Sunday and held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

On Jan. 21, bin Alawi visited Iran for talks on bilateral ties and promotion of Gulf security, according to Iranian presidential office.

On Sunday, Zarif and bin Alawi discussed regional issues, especially Iran-Oman cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian and Omani governments are determined to continue cooperation and consultations in line with guaranteeing the safety of navigation and energy supply, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Omani foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday directly from Davos, where world leaders gathered to discuss global, regional and industry agendas.

Over the past years, Oman has played a crucial role in soothing tensions between Tehran and Washington.