Omani gov’t issues new treasury bills worth 138 mln USD

MUSCAT, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The government of Oman on Wednesday issued government treasury bills worth 53 million Omani riyals (about 138 million U.S. dollars).

According to an official statement by the Central Bank of Oman, the bills will experience a maturity period of 91 days until April 29.

The statement said that the interest rate on repurchases with the Central Bank of Oman on these bills is 2.194 percent during the period from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.

Oman’s government emphasized that the treasury bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Central Bank of Oman on behalf of the government to provide investment outlets for licensed commercial banks in the country.