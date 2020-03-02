Omani sultan issues 10 decrees on changes in state bodies

MUSCAT, March 1 (Xinhua) — Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq on Sunday issued ten royal decrees introducing changes in some institutions, according to an official statement aired by Oman’s state TV.

The decrees tackled the internal security service law, some amendments to the civil defense law and the supreme committee for national day celebrations.

The decrees also appointed some officials, including a special envoy, the sultan’s special advisor, new ministers and undersecretaries.

Haitham bin Tariq was chosen as Sultan of Oman to succeed the late Sultan Qaboos who passed away on January 10, 2020.