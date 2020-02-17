Oman’s daily crude exports drop 17 percent in January

MUSCAT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Oman’s daily crude exports decreased by 17.88 percent month on month in January to 756,586 barrels, said an official report issued Saturday.

The country’s daily production of crude oil in January also decreased by 1.26 percent to 958,270 barrels, said the monthly report of the Omani Ministry of Oil and Gas.

However, China’s crude imports from Oman increased in January, the report noted.

As the largest importer of Omani oil, China imports 80 to 85 percent of the Omani oil exports.

According to official statistics, the total oil production of Oman in 2018 amounted to 357,111,245 barrels.