Omicron: As infections ‘nearly double in a day,’ the UK reports 1,239 new Covid variant cases.

As infections ‘nearly double in a day,’ Omicron reports 1,239 new Covid variant cases in the UK.

The number of cases has nearly doubled since Saturday, when 633 were reported, and has nearly tripled since two days ago, when 448 were reported.

A total of 1,239 Omicron cases have been discovered in the UK, the largest daily increase for the variant so far.

The number of cases has nearly doubled since Saturday, and is nearly triple the 448 cases reported two days ago, indicating that the variant is spreading much faster than the Delta strain of the virus.

The Omicron variant will become the dominant strain by mid-December, according to the UK Health Security Agency, accounting for more than half of all Covid-19 infections in the UK.

The UK could see a million Covid cases by the end of the month if cases double every 2.5 days without measures in place, according to the body.

“If current trends continue, the UK is expected to exceed one million infections per day by the end of this month,” it said.

Even if the variant causes less severe symptoms than the Delta variant, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi warned that the figures could put tens of thousands of Britons in hospital.

“Let’s do a mathematic exercise for a second,” he said on Sky News.

By the end of December, you’ve reached a million infections – 1% equals 10,000 severe infections requiring hospitalization.

“Three days later, it’s two million, three days later, it’s four million,” says the author.

After three days, the number has risen to eight million.

“That is the risk: even if it is milder than Delta, say 50% milder, the numbers are huge – it is a small percentage of a very large population.”

According to the UK Health Security Agency, there have been 3,137 confirmed Covid-19 Omicron cases in the UK to date.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Omicron: UK reports 1,239 new Covid variant cases as infections ‘nearly double in a day’