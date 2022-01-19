Omicron cases in Europe have reached new highs, with the WHO warning that the pandemic is ‘far from over.’

The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that treating the highly transmissible variant as mild is “misleading.”

As countries across Europe hit record levels of Covid-19 infections, the World Health Organization’s director-general said treating the highly transmissible Omicron variant as a mild disease is a “misleading” narrative that will “cost more lives.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking at a conference in Geneva, warned that the pandemic is “far from over.”

“Omicron may be less severe on average, but portraying it as a mild disease is misleading, harms the overall response, and costs more lives,” he said.

“Make no mistake: Omicron is causing hospitalizations and deaths, and even the milder cases are flooding hospitals.”

“The next few weeks are critical for health workers and health systems in many countries, and I urge everyone to do everything they can to reduce the risk of infection so that you can help relieve pressure on the systems.”

The heavily mutated Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa and Hong Kong in November, has spread around the world at breakneck speed, prompting many countries to reimpose restrictions to stem the tide of cases.

France recorded 464,769 new daily cases on Tuesday, the highest number since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased by 888 to 25,775, the highest daily increase since November 2020, when the country’s vaccine roll-out began, according to the health ministry.

Last week, the Institut Pasteur in France predicted that new Omicron infections would peak in mid-January, followed by a spike in hospital admissions in the second half of the month.

According to the health ministry, Italy reported 228,179 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 83,403 the day before, with 434 deaths, up from 287 the day before.

Since the outbreak began in February 2020, Italy has recorded 141,825 deaths linked to Covid-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after the United Kingdom and the ninth-highest in the world.

To date, over 9 million cases have been reported in the country.

On Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals – excluding those in intensive care – increased to 19,448 from 19,228 the day before.

Germany set a new record for the number of cases filed in a single day.

