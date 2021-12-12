Omicron cases in the United Kingdom: The first people with the Covid variant are being treated in hospitals, according to Nadhim Zahawi.

The new strain is’so infectious that it will dominate and exponentially grow,’ according to the cabinet minister, with the Omicron variant accounting for one-third of all Covid cases in London.

According to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, people are now being treated in hospitals for the Omicron Covid variant.

One-third of Covid cases in London now have the Omicron variant, according to the cabinet minister on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday program.

Even if the variant causes fewer severe symptoms than the Delta variant, he warned that tens of thousands of Britons could be hospitalized.

“I can confirm to you this morning there are cases in hospital with Omicron,” said the former vaccines minister, who added that the new strain was “so infectious that it will dominate and exponentially grow.”

“Let’s do a mathematic exercise for a second,” Mr Zahawi said, warning of bleak times ahead.

By the end of December, you’ve reached a million infections – 1% equals 10,000 severe infections requiring hospitalization.

“Three days later, it’s two million, three days later, it’s four million,” says the narrator.

After three days, the number has risen to eight million.

“Even if it’s 50% milder than Delta, the numbers are huge – it’s a small percentage of a very large population.”

The government imposed ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions this week in an attempt to stop the new variant from spreading.

“The reason we’re taking these proportionate, I think precautionary measures – the most significant thing, scientists tell us, is work from home, which has the greatest impact on slowing down Omicron, hence why we’ve had to take these measures,” Mr Zahawi explained.

In order to improve the country’s protection against the virus, over-30s can now schedule a booster shot.

“It’s now a race between the booster and that protection, as well as the Omicron variant,” Mr Zahawi said.

“We’ve already reached a total of 20 million (booster jabs).”

“Right now, we’re in a race to get all adults who are eligible for a booster shot as soon as possible.”

“This will be a national effort to boost the economy as quickly as possible.”

