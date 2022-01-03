Omicron clouds forecasts for the COVID-19 pandemic’s endgame

By AP Medical Writers LAURAN NEERGAARD and CARLA K JOHNSON

Even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will end, pandemics do eventually end.

But it won’t be as simple as turning off a light: the world will have to learn to live with a virus that isn’t going away.

The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is driving up case numbers to all-time highs and wreaking havoc as an exhausted world tries yet again to stop it.

This time, however, we’re not starting from the beginning.

Even if they don’t always prevent a mild infection, vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness.

Omicron does not appear to be as lethal as previous variants.

Those who survive it will be more resistant to other strains of the virus that are still circulating, as well as the next mutant to emerge.

The newest variant serves as a warning about what will happen unless “we really get serious about the endgame,” according to Dr.

Albert Ko is a Yale School of Public Health infectious disease specialist.

“COVID will undoubtedly be with us forever,” Ko added.

“We’ll never be able to completely eradicate COVID, so we need to figure out what we want to achieve.”

The World Health Organization will decide when enough countries have successfully reduced COVID-19 cases — or at the very least, hospitalizations and deaths — to declare the pandemic officially over.

It’s unclear exactly where that line will fall.

Even if that happens, some parts of the world will continue to struggle — particularly low-income countries with insufficient vaccines or treatments — while others will more easily transition to an “endemic” state, as scientists call it.

Infectious disease expert Stephen Kissler of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health said the distinctions are hazy.

To deal with COVID-19, he defines the endemic period as “some sort of acceptable steady state.”

“I do believe we will reach a point where SARS-CoV-2 is endemic, much like flu is endemic,” he said.

COVID-19, by comparison, has killed over 800,000 Americans in two years, whereas flu kills between 12,000 and 52,000 people each year.

What is the cost of continuing COVID-19?

