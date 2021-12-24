Omicron: Data shows a ‘glimmer of Christmas hope,’ but it’s too soon to downgrade the serious threat, according to the UK health secretary.

Omicron: Data shows a ‘glimmer of Christmas hope,’ but it’s too early to downgrade a serious threat, according to the UK health secretary.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) chief executive, Dr Jenny Harries, said preliminary analysis of Omicron published yesterday raised hopes that the variant is less severe than Delta.

According to the UK’s top health official, studies showing Omicron may cause milder disease than other Covid strains have provided a “glimmer of Christmas hope,” though it is still too early to downgrade the new variant’s “serious threat.”

Preliminary analysis of Omicron published yesterday, according to Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), has allayed fears that the new variant would be more severe than Delta.

According to a study published by the UKHSA, people infected with Omicron are 31% to 45% less likely to go to A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than people infected with the Delta variant.

“I think there’s a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday,” Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“What we have now is a very fine balance between something that appears to have a lower risk of hospitalization – which is fantastic news – but is also a highly transmissible variant and one that we know evades some of our immune defenses, so it’s a very balanced position.”

It comes after Dr. Harries warned last week that Omicron was the pandemic’s “most serious threat” since it began.

Since the variant was first discovered last month, Omicron cases have continued to rise, with a new high of 119,789 daily Covid cases recorded across the UK yesterday.

Scientists are still waiting for more comprehensive data on how the new variant will affect the entire population now that it has become Britain’s dominant Covid strain, according to the UKHSA’s chief.

“We’re seeing Omicron primarily in young people, and it’s only now that cases are starting to tip into the older population, particularly [among]the 60 and 70-plus year olds,” she said.

When asked if more restrictions could be imposed in England after Christmas, Dr Harries said ministers would consider other factors such as Omicron’s impact.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Omicron: ‘Glimmer of Christmas hope’ in data but too early to downgrade serious threat, says UK health chief