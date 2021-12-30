Omicron forces Southern Rail and SWR to cancel January services due to a spike in staff sickness.

Omicron has forced Southern Rail and SWR to cancel January services due to a spike in employee sickness.

Covid variant spreads have resulted in the cancellation of London Victoria services and the severe disruption of key routes in the South East, Scotland, Wales, and the West Midlands.

Passengers on trains will face significant delays in the New Year as a result of Omicron infection among a large number of employees across the UK rail network.

Because of the large number of employees infected with the Covid-19 variant, a number of operators, including GTR, SWR, and Transport for Wales, have completely canceled services or implemented emergency timetables.

GTR, which operates Southern Rail, Great Northern, and Gatwick Express, has halted operations on several busy lines, canceling all Southern services to and from London Victoria until January 10th, and reducing the number of trains on other lines.

GTR interim chief operating officer Angie Doll attributed the decision to “significant challenges” posed by Covid-19, which she said was affecting “many” members of staff, when she announced the service cuts.

While Ms Doll acknowledged that the situation was “frustrating” for customers, she also stated that GTR was “in the same position as all other industries continuing to feel the knock-on effects of Covid.”

“The changes are being made in response to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, which has resulted in significantly increased staff sickness in recent weeks, as seen across the rail industry,” GTR said in a statement.

“A more reliable service and fewer last-minute cancellations will be achieved with a shorter schedule.”

According to figures from the Rail Delivery Group, nearly 10% of employees across all train companies were off work in the seven days leading up to Wednesday.

SWR, which serves Surrey, Hampshire, and Dorset as well as London Waterloo, is also cutting services next month due to an “overabundance of staff” caused by Omicron.

“The introduction of the Omicron variant has resulted in a staffing shortage across our business – from drivers and guards to engineers and controllers,” said an SWR spokesman.

“These staffing shortages have inevitably had a significant impact on our services, resulting in short-term cancellations,” says the company.

“As a result, beginning Monday, January 17th, 2022, we will implement a new, consolidated timetable.”

Our main goal is to create a deliverable schedule that improves customer reliability and meets key requirements.

