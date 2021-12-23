Omicron has a “two-thirds lower risk of hospitalization than Delta,” according to a Scottish study.

Omicron hospitalization risk is “two-thirds lower than Delta,” according to a Scottish study.

The findings of the Scotland study have been dubbed a “qualified good news story,” but Public Health Scotland’s national Covid-19 incident director warned that “it’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

According to two preliminary studies, people who catch Omicron are less likely to be admitted to the hospital than those who catch Delta.

Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, a Scotland-wide study, found that Omicron is linked to a two-thirds lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Meanwhile, according to Imperial College London research, people with PCR-confirmed Omicron are 15 to 20% less likely to require hospital admission, and 40 to 45 percent less likely to require a one-night or longer stay.

Researchers have noted, however, that while Omicron appears to be less severe, it is more transmissible, in part because current coronavirus vaccines are ineffective against it.

The findings of the Scotland study were labeled another “qualified good news story” by Dr. Jim McMenamin, the national Covid-19 incident director for Public Health Scotland, but he cautioned that “it’s important we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

“The potential for Omicron to have a serious impact on a population cannot be overstated,” he said.

“A smaller proportion of a much larger number of cases that may eventually require treatment can still mean a large number of people who may develop severe Covid infections and be hospitalized.”

According to the authors of the Scotland paper, if Omicron had been like the Delta variant in Scotland, they would have seen around 47 people in hospital with the virus, but there are only 15.

The data is heavily qualified, according to Professor Mark Woolhouse of the University of Edinburgh, because it is based on a small number of cases that do not include many people over 65.

“Our analysis shows evidence of a moderate reduction in the risk of hospitalization associated with the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant,” said Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London.

“However, the reduced efficacy of vaccines against infection with the Omicron variant appears to compensate for this.”

“Given the Omicron virus’s high transmissibility, health-care providers may face increased demand if Omicron spreads.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.