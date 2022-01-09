Omicron has ‘passed its peak’ in London, according to health officials, as Covid case rates fall across the city.

As Covid case rates fall across the capital, London is ‘past the peak’ of Omicron, according to health officials.

Experts said of new data on London infections: ‘We’re not out of this critical phase of the pandemic, though we may well be past the peak.’

The spread of Omicron in London is thought to have peaked over the New Year, with infections already on the decline, according to the capital’s director of public health.

Professor Kevin Fenton, the regional director of Public Health England for London, said the prevalence of Covid is beginning to decline across the city.

On Sunday morning, he told Sky News, “We think we may have passed or are at the peak.”

“Data from the ONS [Office for National Statistics] suggests that the peak occurred around or around New Year’s Day, and we’re seeing reductions in overall case rates and infection prevalence across the city.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported that London’s seven-day case rate had dropped to 1,766 infections per 100,000 people, down from 2,042 on December 23.

Professor Fenton, on the other hand, warned that the pandemic is still in its “critical phase,” with more than one in every ten Londoners believed to be infected.

“Remember that infection levels are still very, very high… This means that we’re not yet out of this critical phase of the pandemic, even if we’ve passed the peak,” Professor Fenton added.

Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), agreed, saying that Covid infections in London appear to be on the decline.

He told Times Radio that “it appears that we have reached the peak of cases in London.”

“That is undeniably true.”

“Hospitalizations may have started to fall in London, but they’re not going to go away quickly, and I believe that’s true everywhere else,” he added.

According to the most recent official data, Covid infections in London have started to decline in recent days.

In the last 24 hours, the capital has seen a total of 20,853 cases, down from 33,136 on December 29.

The figures have boosted health officials’ hopes that the Omicron wave will only last a few days across the UK, with London being the most affected.

