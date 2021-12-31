Omicron: Hospitalization risk is half that of Delta with the new Covid variant, and unvaccinated people are 8 times more likely.

Omicron: Hospitalization risk is half that of Delta with the new Covid variant, and unvaccinated people are eight times more likely.

The discovery was hailed as proof that Omicron is less dangerous than Delta.

According to new research, people who test positive for Omicron are half as likely as those who test positive for the Delta variant to require emergency care or be admitted to the hospital.

Between November 22 and December 26, an analysis of 528,176 Omicron cases and 573,012 Delta cases found that the risk of needing emergency care or hospital admission with Omicron was roughly half that of Delta.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the risk of hospitalization alone with Omicron is about one-third that of Delta.

Unvaccinated people with Omicron, on the other hand, are up to eight times more likely to end up in hospital than those who have had two vaccinations and a booster, with an 81 percent reduction in the risk of admission after three doses compared to none.

“The latest set of analysis is consistent with the encouraging signs we’ve already seen,” said Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s Chief Medical Adviser.

“However, it is still too early to draw any definitive conclusions about hospital severity, and given the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising number of cases in England’s over 60s population, the NHS is likely to face significant strain in the coming weeks.”

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, described the findings as “promising” and “reinforces the importance of vaccines.”

“This analysis shows that if you are unvaccinated, you are up to eight times more likely to end up in hospital due to COVID-19,” he said.

“It’s never too late to get your first dose, and it’s critical that everyone gets boosted now as we enter the new year.”

One dose of any Covid-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization by 35% in symptomatic cases with the Omicron variant, and two doses up to 24 weeks after vaccination reduces the risk by 67%.

After the second dose, there is a 51% reduction in the risk of being admitted to the hospital for 25 weeks or more.

When compared to people who have not been vaccinated, three vaccine doses provide 68 percent protection against hospitalization.

However, all vaccines are ineffective against symptomatic infection.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

